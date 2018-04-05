Dog day care worker caught on viral animal abuse video fined $100, restitution costs

The Tallmadge dog day care worker who was caught on camera dragging a dog through the facility faced a judge for sentencing Thursday morning.

Amy Beach was found guilty of prohibitions concerning companion animals for the Dec. 2017 incident.

The Stow Municipal Court judge handed Beach a $1,000 fine, but only has to pay $100 given that she obeys all laws for a year. She must also pay $260 in restitution to the owner of the dog.

The video shows Beach pinning a dog's head to the floor at Tails R Waggin in Tallmadge.

The dog's owner was vacationing in Mexico and check the live video feed from the dog day care app, where he witnessed the abuse.

Beach offered comment in response to the incident through her attorney, Gerry Chattman:

The video clip now circulating on the internet of an incident that occurred in our Tallmadge location shows me handling a dog roughly. I agree that the video itself, viewed without context, is very disturbing. I want my fellow dog-lovers to know the rest of the story directly from me. At the beginning of the video, as I let the pit bull out into the common area, it immediately approached another dog’s back. The pit bull’s hair was standing up and he was low-growling – three very distinct signs of an impending attack. It was at that very moment that I made a split-second decision to subdue the pit bull for the protection of myself and the two dogs. In the emotion of the moment, I was scared and reacted instinctively. I have worked with dogs for 9 years and I have seen the horrific damage a dog-on-dog attack can cause, and I moved quickly to shut-down that possibility. I can’t begin to tell you how sorry I am for the heartache this has caused the pit bull’s owner and family, as well as our clients. I just feel awful about what happened.

