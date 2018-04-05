Hear him at the game: Lifelong Tribe fan John Adams is the pulse on Opening Day

It may look like an ordinary seat high in the bleachers, but on gameday, it's where the pulse of the Cleveland Indians originates.

The lifelong Tribe fan has been beating his drum for the past four decades and his passion started when he was a kid.

"As a child, you couldn't make a lot of noise during the game. So in the old stadium, we used to bang on the seat backs to let the fans and players know we were behind them," Adams said.

The drum that he beats today is the same drum he's been using since he was 22-years-old.

