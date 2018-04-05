Pair of goats rescued from side of Pennsylvania Turnpike bridge

Pennsylvania State Troopers rescued goats that were precariously perched hundreds of feet above a river. (Source: Pennsylvania Turnpike/Facebook)

A couple of goats, who wandered away from their farm, found themselves in a scary situation on Tuesday on a Pennsylvania Turnpike bridge beam.

Pennsylvania Turnpike officials shared photos of the two goats on Facebook showing the daring duo on a metal beam on the side of the bridge that spans over the Mahoning River.

Pennsylvania State Troopers and workers from the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and Turnpike employees help rescue the goats with a crane that reached from above to the side of the bridge.

Both goats were rescued safely and were returned back to their farm.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.