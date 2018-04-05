Teacher who was caught on tape shoving student is on leave again for actions involving another student

A Shelby teacher's actions toward a student caused a firestorm a year ago, he is back in the spotlight again. (Source Shelby Police)

A Shelby teacher's actions toward a student caused a firestorm a year ago, he is back in the spotlight again.

Gym teacher Bob DeLauder's violent shove of a student caused the kid to fall to the ground during the last school year.

A video of the event went viral.

The child's parents were frustrated, in large measure because it took the district a long time to investigate.

When DeLauder was disciplined the decision was not announced to the community.

The parents felt the public had a right to know, and for it to be known their son was a victim not an instigator.

Delauder is on paid administrative leave again, this time for having physical contact with female student.

The nature of the contact is not spelled out in the notation of his suspension in his disciplinary file.

The boy's parents Jennie and Ryan Schroeder say they saw it coming and the administration should have too.



Jennie's feelings toward the Shelby district are clear.

"You already knew the guy had a strike, you didn't do anything about it, you tried to cover it up. But now he did it again, what 13 months later with an active case still pending. Now they have two on him," he said.

Board of Education Superintendent Tim Tarvin had no comment other than to say he would not comment on a personnel issue.

There is an on going investigation by the State Education Department into DeLauder's actions in the first case.

