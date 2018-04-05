Body found near Cleveland dumpster

Police officers were called out to old Brooklyn Thursday morning after a body was found near a dumpster.

According to Cleveland police, the body was found around 8 a.m. at Mobile Court and State Road.

The victim's name has not been released.

The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner will now determine a cause of death.

