Playhouse Square apartment complex will feature 319 units

The building will include an attached 550 space parking garage with retail space on Euclid Avenue. (Source WOIO)

It looks like Cleveland is moving on up.

There’s a new 34-story glass tower planned to join the Playhouse Square skyline.

The Playhouse Square Foundation is adding to its footprint by putting up a massive high-rise adding 319 apartments to the corner of Euclid and East 17.



The site is currently a surface parking lot.



The building will include an attached 550 space parking garage with retail space on Euclid Avenue.

The high-rise building will include 22,000 square feet of amenities including a pool, dog run, bike repair station, fitness area, grilling stations and more.



The upscale apartment building will be ready in early 2020.

It was September 2017 the Downtown Cleveland Alliance announced downtown hit the mark of 15,000 residents.

The addition of more than 300 apartments for this project will help downtown Cleveland get closer to its goal of 20,000 residents by the year 2020,



which is also the completion date for this project. Look for a live report on Cleveland 19 at 4, 5 and 6 and on our digital platforms as well.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.