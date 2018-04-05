'Ultimate Brewery Tour' features several stops in Northeast Ohio

Several Northeast Ohio locations are featured in the "Ultimate Brewery Tour." (Source Facebook)

FlowingData put together a road trip of the best breweries from the RateBeer list.

The road trip goes across the country from California to Maine.

(Map courtesy of FlowingData)

Here is a list of Northeast Ohio Breweries featured:

Great Lakes 216 Market Avenue, Cleveland

Fat Head's 24581 Lorain Road, North Olmsted

Thirsty Dog 529 Grant Street, Akron

Hoppin' Frog 1680 East Waterloo Road, Akron



According to FlowingData if you want to do the entire trip you will drive through 40 different states and it will take more than 190 hours of driving to complete.

