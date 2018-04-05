ODOT announces details for construction projects in 2018

The Ohio Department of Transportation announced there will be nearly 1,000 projects in 2018. (Source: Stock Photo/ODOT)

ODOT said this includes 5,645 miles of pavement and 1,040 bridges.

This is part of a $2.35 billion construction season for ODOT.

ODOT said drivers will not see much impact to to traffic.

There is a major project on the Valley View Bridge, but most of traffic won't be a concern until next spring.

Some lanes might get tighter

