ODOT announces details for construction projects in 2018

The Ohio Department of Transportation announced there will be nearly 1,000 projects in 2018.

ODOT said this includes 5,645 miles of pavement and 1,040 bridges.

This is part of a $2.35 billion construction season for ODOT.

ODOT said drivers will not see much impact to to traffic.

There is a major project on the Valley View Bridge, but most of traffic won't be a concern until next spring.

Some lanes might get tighter

