John Kasich signs bill to help protect domestic violence victims

Governor John Kasich signed a bill to help protect domestic violence victims Thursday afternoon.

House Bill 1 includes the following:

Allows victims of violence in a dating relationship to petition for domestic violence civil protection orders A right previously afforded only to married couples, family or household members and couples who share a child in common.



The law will also require the Attorney General's victim's bill of rights pamphlet to include dating violence as a part of the definition of domestic violence.

Before Thursday Ohio was one of two states in the country that did not allow victims of dating violence to apply for domestic violence civil protection orders.

