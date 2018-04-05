EPA checking out human waste on Ashland County property

Agents with the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) will be in Sullivan Township Friday, to inspect a property where treated human waste from Rocky River has been left in a pile since Monday.

According to Sullivan Township Trustee Duane Jenkins, township officials just learned Monday a permit for the human waste had been issued for the field located at Township Road 581.

However, according to the permit, the human waste is supposed to be spread out in the field and not left in a pile.

And, with all of the recent rain, Jenkins says the human waste has been running off the property and into a waterway on the field. According to Jenkins, the waterway leads to other local streams where livestock drink from and also people's drinking wells.

Jenkins says EPA agents advised him to shut down the roads and all access to the property until Friday's inspection.

