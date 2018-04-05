The 42nd Cleveland International Film Festival premiere sheds some light on Autism Awareness Month

The Drummer and The Keeper was the headliner opening night. (Source: CIFF)

Tuesday the Cleveland International Film Festival opened its doors to a crowd of thousands.

Opening night was a huge success for the 42nd annual hometown festival.

The night kicked off at 7 p.m. with the U.S. premiere of the film The Drummer and The Keeper, a story about a tale of friendship.

The film follows Gabriel, a reckless drummer with bipolar disorder; and, Christopher, a 17-year-old with Asperger’s Syndrome, who yearns to fit in.

The Ireland piece was directed by Nick Kelly, and tells the story of the unlikely friendship formed between two young men.

This project aired just two days after Autism Awareness Day, but still fell under the umbrella of Autism Awareness month.

This film was special to Kelly who has a son with autism. Both Kelly and Jacob McCarthy who plays Christopher in the film talk candidly about the importance of the movie.

