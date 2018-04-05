Kyrie Irving will miss the 2018 NBA Playoffs

Former Cleveland Cavaliers guard and current Boston Celtics guard Kyrie Irving will miss the rest of the NBA season and the 2018 NBA Playoffs.

ESPN reporter Adrian Wojnarowski had the news first and posted the report on Twitter.

In the aftermath of left knee surgery, Boston Celtics All-Star guard Kyrie Irving will miss the rest of the regular season and playoffs, league sources told ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) April 5, 2018

The Celtics will most likely be the No. 2 seed in the Eastern Conference and Boston was one of the favorites to represent the East in the NBA Finals.

Boston said Irving will make a full recovery in 4-5 months.

#NEBHInjuryReport Kyrie Irving will undergo a procedure this Saturday to remove two screws implanted in his patella from an injury suffered during the 2015 NBA Finals.



He is expected to make a full recovery in 4-5 months. https://t.co/WKQfPlUZ0u — Boston Celtics (@celtics) April 5, 2018

The former Cavs guard recently had surgery on his left knee.

Irving was averaging 24.4 points a game while shooting 49.1 percent from the field and 40.8 percent from three.

