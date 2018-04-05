Kyrie Irving will miss the 2018 NBA Playoffs - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Kyrie Irving will miss the 2018 NBA Playoffs

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) -

Former Cleveland Cavaliers guard and current Boston Celtics guard Kyrie Irving will miss the rest of the NBA season and the 2018 NBA Playoffs.

ESPN reporter Adrian Wojnarowski had the news first and posted the report on Twitter.

The Celtics will most likely be the No. 2 seed in the Eastern Conference and Boston was one of the favorites to represent the East in the NBA Finals. 

Boston said Irving will make a full recovery in 4-5 months.

The former Cavs guard recently had surgery on his left knee.

Irving was averaging 24.4 points a game while shooting 49.1 percent from the field and 40.8 percent from three.

