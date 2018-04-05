Aniya Day-Garrett's former day care submits corrective action plan

A Euclid day care facility has submitted a corrective action plan to the state of Ohio in response to the death of 4-year-old Aniya Day-Garrett.

The Ohio Department of Jobs and Family Services ordered Harbor Crest Childcare Academy to submit the plan after it was discovered they weren’t notifying the agency of child abuse and neglect observations.

The ODJFS received a complaint against Harbor Crest Childcare Academy and a licensing specialist arrived to the day care unannounced on March 23.

Investigators spent 1 hour and 45 minutes going over the day care facility.

The complaint was made after the death of the little girl last month, allegedly at the abusive hands of her mother and her mother’s boyfriend.

Aniya reported to Harbor Crest Academy that she was being abused by her mother all the way back to 2015.

As Cleveland 19 News first reported, there were 14 forms noting abuse and neglect in Aniya’s folder.

Those incidents were handed over to Euclid Police only after EMS had to transport the little girl two years later, in 2017 when she arrived to the daycare with head trauma and a bleeding ear.

The ODJFS found that Harbor Crest Childcare Academy, as a mandatory reporting agency, had not been notifying public children services of incidents of abuse and neglect. Each suspicion of child abuse and neglect must be reported to a public children service agency.

Additionally, the ODJFS investigation discovered that Harbor Crest Childcare Academy did not notify the state when they contacted EMS to transport a child for medical treatment.

