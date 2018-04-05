LeBron talks candidly about racism in America

LeBron talks about his role in Rise Up: The Movement That Changed America. (Source:WOIO)

At shoot around prior to the Wizards game LeBron spoke in depth about racism in America.

His comments come after the premiere of the civil rights documentary Rise Up: The Movement That Changed America.

LeBron had producing credits on the film and talked about watching the project with his family. "They didn't know anything about it, until my name came rolling across the credits", LeBron said.

He talked about the state of race in this country in depth, saying, "It's pretty amazing watching the film to think that it's not even that far removed."

The doc aired yesterday on the 50th anniversary of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.'s assassination.

Check out the trailer below

