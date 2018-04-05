Coach Ty Lue to return vs. Washington Wizards tonight - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Coach Ty Lue to return vs. Washington Wizards tonight

Posted by Randy Buffington, Digital Content Producer
Connect
Coach Lue is back in action tonight against the Washington Wizards. (Source: AP images) Coach Lue is back in action tonight against the Washington Wizards. (Source: AP images)
CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) -

After nearly a month long hiatus Coach Tyronn Lue is back in action for the Cleveland Cavaliers. 

Lue hasn't coached since March 17, when he left a game at halftime in Chicago because of chest pains. Two days later, the team said he was taking a leave.

Lue joked around with media this morning at shoot around. - "I'm healthy, I haven't touched a soda in 3 weeks"

With playoffs approaching, it's nice to see Coach Lue getting back out there with the squad. LeBron said his presence alone brings an immediate impact. 

 The Cavs faceoff against the Raptors tonight at 7 p.m. 

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly