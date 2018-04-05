Coach Ty Lue to return vs. Washington Wizards tonight

Coach Lue is back in action tonight against the Washington Wizards. (Source: AP images)

After nearly a month long hiatus Coach Tyronn Lue is back in action for the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Multiple sources tell ESPN that Tyronn Lue will return to coaching the Cavaliers on Thursday against the Washington Wizards. CLE went 8-1 in his absence. First reported by @joevardon. — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) April 4, 2018

Lue hasn't coached since March 17, when he left a game at halftime in Chicago because of chest pains. Two days later, the team said he was taking a leave.

Lue joked around with media this morning at shoot around. - "I'm healthy, I haven't touched a soda in 3 weeks".

With playoffs approaching, it's nice to see Coach Lue getting back out there with the squad. LeBron said his presence alone brings an immediate impact.

Coach Tyronn Lue will return to the Cavs bench tonight. LeBron says his presence alone will make an impact on the team. pic.twitter.com/KJuXLKQnGb — Cleveland 19 News (@cleveland19news) April 5, 2018

The Cavs faceoff against the Raptors tonight at 7 p.m.

