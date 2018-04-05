Twitter user posts photo of pot hole resembling Ohio - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Twitter user posts photo of pot hole resembling Ohio

Posted by Jonathan Jankowski, Digital Content Producer
Connect
The Tweet has more than 26,000 likes and more than 5,000 retweets. (Stock photo) The Tweet has more than 26,000 likes and more than 5,000 retweets. (Stock photo)

Twitter user @BraxtonLaBarge went viral after posting a photo of a pot hole resembling Ohio.

"Ohio is literally a pot hole," he posted on Twitter.

The Tweet has more than 26,000 likes and more than 5,000 retweets.

"I can attest this is true," one Twitter user wrote. 

The Things Shaped Like Ohio Instagram account also posted the photo, the photo more has 100 likes.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly