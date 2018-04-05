Twitter user posts photo of pot hole resembling Ohio

The Tweet has more than 26,000 likes and more than 5,000 retweets. (Stock photo)

Twitter user @BraxtonLaBarge went viral after posting a photo of a pot hole resembling Ohio.

"Ohio is literally a pot hole," he posted on Twitter.

The Tweet has more than 26,000 likes and more than 5,000 retweets.

ohio is literally a pothole pic.twitter.com/jgeDABouzj — brax10 (@BraxtonLaBarge) April 4, 2018

"I can attest this is true," one Twitter user wrote.

The Things Shaped Like Ohio Instagram account also posted the photo, the photo more has 100 likes.

A post shared by A Great Lake Shaped State (@thingsshapedlikeohio) on Apr 5, 2018 at 8:38am PDT

