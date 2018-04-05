Akron firefighters and medics will start wearing ballistic vests and helmets

Fire personnel will wear the ballistic protection when responding to violent or potentially violent situations. (Source: City of Akron)

Ballistics vests and helmets bought with grant money and funds from Issue 4. (Source: City of Akron)

Firefighters and medics are now wearing ballistic vests and helmets when they are called out to a violent or potentially violent situation.

Akron Mayor Dan Horrigan says their firefighters and medics can't help other unless "they are safe and protected themselves".

The protective equipment was purchased using funds from Issue 4, the income tax used for police, fire and road improvements, and a $29,000 grant from the Northern Ohio Golf Charities.

"Providing our officers with this gear will allow them to more safely respond and care for victims at the scene of a shooting or violent event," says Akron Fire Chief Clarence Tucker.

