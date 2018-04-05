Cleveland Indians vs. Kansas City Royals: How to watch, listen to the Home Opener game

The Indians will play the KC Royals in the chilly home opener. (Source: Cleveland Indians)

The Cleveland Indians will play the Kansas City Royals at 4:10 p.m. April 4 for the 2018 Home Opener at Progressive Field.

How To Watch

TV Channel: STO

Radio: WTAM 1100; WMMS 100.7

Stream: MLB

The Weather

Temperatures are expected to be in the low 40s with strong winds up to 20 mph.

This might be a flashback to 2016 when the home opener was a steady 36 degrees.

The Tribe eventually postponed that game to the next day, but April 4 game is still on. (We'll send you a push alert from our app if that changes.)

The Battle for Chief Wahoo

When news broke that the Indians were ridding of the long time logo, Chief Wahoo reactions were split.

The team decided to shift toward the "Block C" logo for the 2019 season, but that hasn't stopped fans from voicing their opinions.

Before the game, fans from both sides will rally in support of their claims.

Good Eats!

The stadium food has made some major improvements to the menu this year.

If you're feeling brave you can try the Flamin' Hot Cheetos pulled pork sandwich.

If not that, there are plenty of other tasty options for fans to munch on.

Early struggles

The team has had a rocky start at just 2-4 to start the season.

The Tribe looks to shake off those early season growing pains for a good one on the corner of Carnegie and Ontario.

