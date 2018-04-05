Tonight @ 6: Ohio gun law changes coming soon?

Hello, I’m Romona Robinson from the Cleveland 19 Newsroom.

Here are a few stories we’re working on for the 6 o’clock news.

Changes to Ohio gun laws could be coming soon.

We’re getting answers on a new bill that’s just been introduced

Tonight’s Romona’s Kids are getting the opportunity to experience something many could only dream of.

I’ll introduce you to the Cleveland Inner City Ballet.

I hope you’ll join Mark Nolan and me at 6.

