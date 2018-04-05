City of Euclid offering services to YMCA members as closure looms

We continue to follow the reaction after CEO Tim Hilk announced they would close the Euclid Family YMCA after more than 70 years serving the community.

Many say it's a huge loss for the city of Euclid.

The board voted two weeks ago to shut the facility down after accumulating a total of $1.5 million in operating losses over the past seven years.

Hilk says there is more than $1 million worth of deferred maintenance needed to restore the building long term and they just can't continue to serve the community in the facility, this way.

Many wonder about the people who utilize the programs in that space, especially the youth.

"YMCA in any community is typically a very vital aspect in that community, so you never want to see it go away," said Mac Stephens, the recreation director for the City of Euclid.

He says his department will step it up and offer those members a solution.

There are more than 35 different programs in place.

He says they've never turned anyone away and now they will come together to help the seniors and the youth

"There's some challenges but I think as a community and based on some of the passion I saw at two of the town hall meetings I saw last night, I think as always Euclid will come together and we're going to make this into a positive," he said.

Euclid Family YMCA will close May 11. There are plans in the works to fill that void.

If there are any parents or students are looking for a program or place to go, give the Recreation Department a call at 216-289-8230.

