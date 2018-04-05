Q construction could mean traffic delays downtown for Indians home opener

Street parking is banned on several roads Friday. (Source: WOIO)

Huron Rd. is down to two lanes outside of the Q. (Source: WOIO)

We are less than 24 hours away from the Tribe's home opener, but fans will find some changes when they head downtown that could add to the traffic.

That's because a $140 million transformation of the Quicken Loans Arena is well underway.

The Indians are up to bat against the Kansas City Royals for the home opener on Friday at 4:10 p.m. and the Monsters hit the ice against San Antonio at 7 at the Q.

Thousands of people will be gathering downtown for overlapping sports games.

Here's how the traffic pattern has changed.

Right now, no roads are shut down around the Q, but four lanes have been reduced to two lanes on Huron Road between Ontario Street and East 6th Street.

The two lanes closest to the Q are blocked off due to construction.

During the games, both open lanes will convert to one-way traffic heading eastbound toward Prospect and East 9th Street before events start, and westbound only when they end.

And you'll want to leave some extra time to find parking.

Street parking is banned in several areas, from Prospect Avenue and East 9th Street down to Carnegie Avenue. You can check our attached map for more details.

You can expect some delays if you're heading downtown Friday afternoon or evening and it might be a good idea to leave early.

You might also want to consider carpooling, taking the RTA , Uber or Lyft.

Construction is supposed to wrap up in time for the Cavs 2019-2020 season.

