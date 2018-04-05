Cleveland Inner City Ballet presents youngsters with soaring opportunities: Romona's Kids

A very special Cleveland arts program has been giving kids experiences in the arts they might not otherwise get.

Cleveland Inner City Ballet teaches kids from 18 months to 18 years old, and performs year-round at community events.

The company also offers free summer classes at Cleveland recreation centers.

Chanda Ford-White founded the company in 1998.

"Councilwoman Fannie Lewis found out I was living in her ward and was a professional dancer and she told me to go to Thurgood Marshall Recreation Center and start dance classes and we've been doing this ever since," said Ford-White. "It's very important, we know that it offers children confidence, it offers them poise, it offers them an outlet and helps them get rid of some of that energy in a positive way."

