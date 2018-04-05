No charges for woman who claimed to be pregnant, dying of cancer

Charges are not being filed following an investigation into donations taken by a local woman, who claimed on Facebook and elsewhere to be pregnant and dying of cancer.

Cleveland Police and the Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office have been looking into Dawn Brown, the wife of a recently retired Cleveland police officer, for months.

Brown allegedly crafted fake social media claims petitioning for life-saving blood transfusions needed to save her nonexistent baby. In one, her husband ,Kenneth Brown, wrote: "Doctor just called. Kassidy Marie, the baby would have a 5 percent chance of survival if delivered now and my beautiful wife still would have no chance at all."

Her Facebook posts sparked widespread community support, including the rank-and-file in the police department. A blood drive was held at the Union Hall on her behalf.

In a 2001 incident, it's believed that Brown concocted a fake triplet story to gain entry into the Fairview Hospital Birthing Center to become familiar with the area and procedures used, according to Cleveland police.

That incident triggered extra security patrols and temporary apprehensions among expectant parents at Fairview. Nothing bad ever happened.

In her life Brown has been married and divorced more than a half-dozen times.

