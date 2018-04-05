Ohio LEGOLAND scouring the state to fill coveted master model builder position

LEGOLAND Discovery Center is now taking applications for a Master Model Builder at it's Ohio location, set to open this fall.

The full-time position is for the ultimate LEGO fan who is an expert builder, creative thinker and skilled teacher.

Only 23 other people in the world hold this title and it will be the only position of its kind in Ohio.



Think you got what it takes? Apply here.

