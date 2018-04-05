Two shootings on Cleveland's East and West Sides; victims include 16- and 30-year-old

Two shootings on Cleveland's East and West Sides have police searching for answers and suspects Thursday evening.

According to police, a 16-year-old boy was shot multiple times in the leg and shoulder near East 59th Street and Woodland Avenue.

The teen has been hospitalized and his condition is unknown at this time.

The second shooting, involving a 30-year-old, unfolded at 3515 West 58th St.

The man was shot multiple times, and police are investigating on scene.

It's not yet clear whether the shootings are connected.

Return to Cleveland 19 for updates on this developing story.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.