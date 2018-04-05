10-year-old boy badly burned in Cleveland fire rushed to MetroHealth hospital

A Cleveland boy was rescued by firefighters Thursday evening and has been rushed to MetroHealth hospital.

According to the Cleveland Fire Department, the 10-year-old suffered first- and second-degree burns.

According to press release issued by the department:

"There were actually two small fires on the second floor of the house, one involving a mattress. The fire is under investigation, but it is believed that the child was upstairs playing with rubbing alcohol and a lighter when the fires occurred. There were no working smoke alarms in the house. Red Cross was called to assist with 2 adults and 4 children displaced by the fire."

The house fire broke out at 1134 Buhrer Ave. at 9:30 p.m.

The fire is now under control, and investigators are on scene to determine the cause of the blaze.

