Former Cavs head coach Mike Brown's son Cameron making his own way

Cameron Brown is just like any other college student.

He plays football for Case Western Reserve University and goes to class -- except, unlike most students, his dad is a former Cavs head coach.

Cameron Brown is the son of former Cavs coach and current Warriors assistant coach Mike Brown.

In addition to his duties as a college football player, he works for CUTCO, a local kitchen supply company.

Being the son of an NBA coach, he doesn't have to work -- Mike Brown has banked millions as a head coach -- but he's on a mission to make a name for himself.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.