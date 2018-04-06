Copy-Gun law changes embraced by Gov. Kasich introduced in Ohio

By JULIE CARR SMYTH

AP Statehouse Correspondent

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - Changes to gun laws in Ohio are being proposed at the Statehouse including a "red flag" law that creates gun violence restraining orders against people showing signs of violence.

The legislation introduced Thursday includes all of the gun law changes embraced by Republican Gov. John Kasich (KAY'-sik).

Rep. Michael Henne (HAYN'-ee), a Dayton-area Republican who's bringing forward the legislation, says these are sensible changes that should keep people safer.

Kasich last month recommended six changes, including prohibiting those under domestic violence protection orders from buying or possessing firearms; and clarifying Ohio's prohibition on third-party gun purchases.

The recommendations emerged from a politically diverse advisory panel Kasich assembled after the deadly Las Vegas shooting. The group's work was sped up after 17 died in a school shooting in Parkland, Florida.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.