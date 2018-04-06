Northeast Ohio weather: A cold and windy Opening Day forecast

From Meteorologist Samantha Roberts:

Weather Scenario:

Low pressure to our north will push a cold front into NE Ohio this morning. High pressure will slowly build east into our little corner of the world tonight through Sunday. Another area of low pressure will move southeast into the southern Great Lakes late Sunday night into Monday. This will linger and weaken over the area through Tuesday.

Short Term Forecast:

Good morning! Light precipitation will move over the area this morning. Temperatures are not super cold, so this will likely fall as a mix of rain and snow. There may be times of all snow. Either way, accumulation will be light and impacts will be minor.

This should all move out by late-morning, giving way to mostly cloudy and dry weather for the rest of the day. It wouldn't surprise me if a sprinkle or a flurry popped up through the afternoon. We won't see anything major though.

Otherwise, today will be cold and very windy. Winds will be sustained at 10 – 20 mph. Winds may gust as high as 30 mph. Temperatures will gradually fall after lunchtime.

9:00 AM: 41°, Noon: 47°, 5:00 PM: 43°

Home Opener Outlook:

The home opener forecast really hasn't changed much. It's going to be very cold and windy. The wind chill will be in the low 30s for the entire game. Bundle up!

As I mentioned above, we could see a flurry or a sprinkle this afternoon. However, nothing major is in the forecast.

Stay warm and GO TRIBE!

Weekend Forecast:

Saturday: A few light snow showers are possible in the morning. Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid to upper 30s.

Sunday: A mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the low 40s.

Is It Ever Going To Warm Up?

Yes! A big warm up is coming. We just have to get to the middle of next week.

Monday's high: 42°

Tuesday's high: 45°

Wednesday's high: 58°

Thursday's high: 67°

