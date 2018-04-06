Northeast Ohio weather: Very cold weekend ahead - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Posted by Jeff Tanchak, Meteorologist
CLEVELAND, OH

From Meteorologist Jeff Tanchak:

A very cold air mass for this time of year has settled into the region.  This will be with us right through the weekend.  I went with a mix of sun and clouds for Saturday.  The latest data is indicating moisture on the increase Saturday night.  This could lead to some lake effect snow bands in spots.  A trace to 2 inches of snow is expected where the lake snow happens.  The lake snow chance will continue through Sunday morning where an additional trace to 2 inches of snow is in the forecast.

