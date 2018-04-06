Northeast Ohio weather: Very cold weekend ahead

From Meteorologist Jeff Tanchak:

A very cold air mass for this time of year has settled into the region. This will be with us right through the weekend. I went with a mix of sun and clouds for Saturday. The latest data is indicating moisture on the increase Saturday night. This could lead to some lake effect snow bands in spots. A trace to 2 inches of snow is expected where the lake snow happens. The lake snow chance will continue through Sunday morning where an additional trace to 2 inches of snow is in the forecast.

