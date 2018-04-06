Everything you need to know about Indians home opener

Opening Day for the Cleveland Indians has arrived. The Tribe hosts the Kansas City Royals at Progressive Field at 4:10 p.m. Friday.

The team has announced a full slate of activities leading up to the first pitch.

Gates open today at 2 p.m.

How to watch, listen to the opener

Pre-Game Ceremonies

There will be a pregame ceremony to celebrate the 2017 American League Central Division Championship team, during which the AL Central Division Pennant will be unveiled. The team will also be recognized for its 22-game win streak, Corey Kluber’s second Cy Young Award, Francisco Lindor and Jose Ramirez’s Silver Slugger Awards.

Fans can stop by the Right Field District Block Party starting at 2 p.m. for live pregame entertainment, featuring the band Tricky Dick & The Cover-Ups.

National Anthem

The Ohio State University Athletic Band will perform the national anthem. They will also perform the official rock song of Ohio, “Hang on Sloopy,” live during the game.

First Pitch

Rocky River native Red Gerard is set to throw out the first pitch. Red became the youngest snowboard Olympic gold medalist, winning the slopestyle at the 2018 PyeongChang Olympic Games.

Restricted items

Purses, bags bigger than 16x16x8 inches

Cameras with lenses larger than 100mm

Inappropriate, foul fan signs

What's allowed in the park

Bottled water (less than 20oz and unopened)

Small, single service juice boxes, unopened snack items

Blankets

