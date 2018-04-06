How will new season affect Terry Francona's health?

Cleveland Indians manager Terry Francona had a heart procedure last summer that benched him for a stretch of the season.

The 58-year-old manager had been experiencing dizziness, fatigue and a rapid heart rate for several weeks during the summer. Doctors found the cause of his ailment and performed an ablation.

The procedure corrects an irregular heartbeat.

Dr. Mauricio Arruda, Director of Electrophysiology at University Hospitals, talked with Cleveland 19 about irregular heartbeats and a cardiac ablation, which forced Francona to miss four games and miss managing the American League All-Stars in 2017.

During spring training Francona told reporters he's feeling well. He said he now knows it's not worth sacrificing his health for a win.

The skipper went on to say he didn't think missing those games was fair to the club and his staff.

The ablation is expected to help the patient manage stress. However, it will be up to Francona to skip the late night popsicle and ice cream binges.

