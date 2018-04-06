'Hamilton' is coming to Cleveland; score tickets for the Broadway hit on April 13

"Hamilton," the hit Broadway musical, is coming to Cleveland's Playhouse Square this summer, and tickets are expected to sellout quickly!

The musical will be at the KeyBank State Theatre beginning July 17 and ending Aug. 26.

According to Playhouse Square:

HAMILTON is the story of America's Founding Father Alexander Hamilton, an immigrant from the West Indies who became George Washington's right-hand man during the Revolutionary War and was the new nation’s first Treasury Secretary. Featuring a score that blends hip-hop, jazz, blues, rap, R&B, and Broadway, HAMILTON is the story of America then, as told by America now. With book, music and lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda, direction by Thomas Kail, choreography by Andy Blankenbuehler and musical direction and orchestrations by Alex Lacamoire, HAMILTON is based on Ron Chernow’s biography of Founding Father Alexander Hamilton.

Tickets go on sale to the public on Friday, April 13 at 9 a.m. Because certain dates will sellout faster than others, those wanting to see the performance should have three dates in mind.

Prices will range from $60 to $155 with a select number of $435 premium seats available, with a maximum purchase limit of four tickets per household. There will also be a lottery for 37 $10 orchestra seats for each performance.

Theater officials are already seeing counterfeit ticket sales online, even though sales haven't officially started. Tickets should only be purchased directly from playhousesquare.org or in person at the Playhouse Square box office.

