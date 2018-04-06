Cleveland Cooks: Frog Legs - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Cleveland Cooks: Frog Legs

A chef from Serenite has released the restaurant's Frog Legs recipe.

Ingredients

  • 3 Frog Legs
  • 6 garlic cloves, thinly sliced
  • 1 tablespoon of parsley, minced flour
  • 1 tablespoon of oil, plus enough to deep fry
  • 1 tablespoon of unsalted butter
  • Lemon wedges to garnish

Directions

  • In a pan, heat the frying oil to 300 degrees. Take half of the garlic slices and deep fry until golden brown. Remove from oil and place on a paper towel. Set aside.
  • Increase oil temperature to 350 degrees.
  • Season the frog legs with salt and pepper.
  • Toss frog legs in flour and shake off excess.
  • Place frog legs in oil and fry until golden brown.
  • While the frog legs are frying, heat 1 tablespoon oil in a separate saute pan
  • Add the rest of the garlic slices and saute until the edges of the garlic start brown
  • Add the butter and melt, turn off the heat if the garlic starts to get too dark
  • Add the fried frog legs and toss in butter
  • Add the parsley
  • Top with fried garlic chips
  • plate the frog legs, stacking them hip to hip to hip. Pour the contents from the saute pan over the frog legs
  • Put 2 lemon wedges on the plate and serve

