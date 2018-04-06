What does Chief Wahoo represent to you? Fans weigh in (video)

The "Block C" will phase out the logo starting the 2019 season. (AP images)

Fans from both sides rally for their cause prior to the home opener. (Source: Baldwin Wallace)

Watch as we ask fans the essential question that will determine the fate of the logo's legacy: What does Chief Wahoo represent to you?

Team Chief vs. Team C

Recently the Cleveland Indians made the decision to discontinue Chief Wahoo from the franchise. Fans were outraged with the move and temperatures have been boiling for months. Friday, prior to the home opener fans will let off some of that steam.

Opening Day against the Kansas City Royals, passionate Tribe fans from both sides will express their opinion about the team's new move.

The logo was first introduced in 1947 but has been the aim of criticism recently for concerns that the logo is racially insensitive.

The team started to gradually phase out the logo in 2013, but made the decision to drop the Chief altogether starting in 2019.

The team decided to make a shift to the "Block C" logo which sparked the great debate.

