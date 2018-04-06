2 people dead after shooting on West 58th Street in Cleveland

A 30-year-old man is dead after a shooting on West 58th Street in Cleveland on Thursday night. (Source WOIO)

The Cleveland Police Department said two people are now dead after a shooting on West 58th Street in Cleveland on Thursday night.

Police said when they arrived on scene around 10 p.m. on Thursday officers found a 30-year-old man with multiple gunshot wounds and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators said a 23-year-old man was also shot by the same suspect who shot the 30-year-old.

Authorities said the 23-year-old died at a local hospital on Friday.

A 16-year-old boy was shot in a separate shooting in Cleveland yesterday.

Police said the boy was shot in the area of East 59th Street and Woodland Avenue.

He was transported to University Hospitals.

