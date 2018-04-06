Stipe Miocic reacts to Conor McGregor incident

Conor McGregor was the talk of the mixed martial arts world after he was arrested for injuring two fighters during a melee at a UFC news conference in Brooklyn on Thursday. (Source Fox 5)

UFC star McGregor facing criminal charges in New York

Cleveland's own Stipe Miocic who is also a UFC Champion took to Twitter to post a reaction to the situation.

Miocic was not done. The Main Event for the Brooklyn UFC show has changed again because Max Holloway has been ruled unfit to fight on Saturday.

I’m in Brooklyn and on weight. I’ll fight @TeamKhabib! — Stipe Miocic (@stipemiocic) April 6, 2018

The UFC Heavyweight Champ joked he could be Khabib's replacement, only problem is the weight classes are separated by 90 pounds.

