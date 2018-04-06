More than 40 businesses will be at the Western Lake County job fair on Saturday

The Western Lake County Job fair is taking place Saturday, April 7 at Eastlake North High School in Eastlake. (Source Stock Photo)

The Western Lake County Job fair is taking place Saturday, April 7 at Eastlake North High School in Eastlake.

Eastlake City Council Member Michael Zuren said more than 40 area businesses will be on site reviewing resumes and conducting interviews for current and future job openings.

The free job fair is from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the high school’s cafeteria.

Several presentations will also be taking place to answer job-seekers questions about building resumes, interview skills, and landing grants and financial aid.

Scheduled Presentations:

10:30 a.m.: Ohio Means Jobs of Lake County. "How to Build Your Resume"

11:30 a.m.: Lakeland Community College "Financial Aid - Types of Aid/Grants and How to Apply"

Noon: Bryant & Stratton College “Resume Writing and preparing for life after college”

More information can be found on the event’s Facebook page.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.