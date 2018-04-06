Tallmadge man on parole for prior bank robberies arrested for another bank robbery

Police said a 48-year-old Tallmadge man has been arrested for robbing the U.S. Bank on South Avenue on Thursday. (Source Police)

The Tallmadge Police Department said Steven Daugustino was charged with aggravated robbery.

Investigators said he is being held at the Summit County Jail.

The suspect was arrested at a hotel in Coventry Township.

Authorities said he has an extensive criminal history and is on parole for prior bank robberies.

