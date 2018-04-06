Monday is the deadline to register to vote for Ohio primary elec - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Monday is the deadline to register to vote for Ohio primary election

Posted by Jonathan Jankowski, Digital Content Producer
April 9 is the deadline to register to vote for the Ohio primary election.
CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) -

April 9 is the deadline to register to vote for the Ohio primary election.

The deadline is 30 days before the primary election on May 8.

The state has posted an online registration form at this link.

The Secretary of State's office has also posted a list of ways you can register to vote in person.

If you are unsure about your voter registration, the state has provided a link you can check your status.

