UPDATE: Missing Mayfield Heights woman found

MAYFIELD HEIGHTS, OH (WOIO) -

***Update: 3:21 p.m. 4/6/2018***

The missing woman has been found. 

***Original***

A Missing Adult Alert has been issued for a 67-year-old Mayfield Heights woman.

Investigators said Christine Eiermann went missing around 1:43 p.m. on Friday afternoon.

She was last seen on foot wearing a purple robe.

The woman lives in an apartment complex on Mayfield Road.

A photo of the woman was not provided to the media at this time.

