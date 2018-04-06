Cleveland man allegedly assaults infant, sparking standoff and school lockdown

Following a standoff situation, a SWAT team took an armed man into custody after he allegedly assaulted his baby and the baby's mother Friday morning.

The man refused to leave an apartment building -- located at 2908 Cedar Road -- after the reported assault, triggering the standoff situation with Cuyahoga Metropolitan Housing Authority Police.

Marion-Sterling Elementary School, located nearby at 3033 Central Ave., was placed on lockdown as a precaution on Friday afternoon.

That lockdown has been lifted, and all students are safe.

According to reports, the suspect may have been under the influence of intoxicants during the incident.

The mother is reportedly OK, but the condition of the baby is unknown at this time.

The 35-year-old suspect has not been identified.

