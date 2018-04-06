Harbor Crest Childcare Academy submits Corrective Action Plan to state after failing to report child abuse and neglect

Harbor Crest Childcare Academy has officially submitted their corrective action plan to the Ohio Department of Jobs and Family Services.

This, after the daycare failed to report abuse and neglect of Aniya Day-Garrett between 2015 and 2017.

State says Aniya Day-Garrett's daycare wasn't reporting incidents and injuries as mandated

According to Corrective Action Plan provided to Cleveland 19 News, the daycare says they did report abuse in February, April and May 2017 and they disagree with the state’s findings that said they were not.

Corrective Action Plan

#1 Short Term Action Taken:

“It was reported February 2017, April 2017, and May 2017. Harbor Crest disagrees with the findings. However, the Administrator met with each staff member (which includes Teachers, Assistant Teachers, Aides Maintenance, Supervisors, Person in Charge, Directors and Administrators) and advised them to report any and all suspicions of child abuse or neglect directly to 969-KIDS then notify the Person in Charge and the Administrator as well. Staff reviewed online training for child abuse. A certified teacher is scheduled to come out to the center to reeducate staff within the next two weeks on the weekend.

#2 Planned changes in system/procedure:

“Any child that makes a statement will be reported to 969-KIDS immediately!”

#3 Responsible person for implementation:

“Administrator”

The facility was also cited for ratio to child care staff members and various other items that were considered low risk non-compliances.

