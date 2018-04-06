4-year-old calls 911 to help grandmother in medical emergency

Aribella Wetrich with her mother, Loni, and her grandmother, Mary, at their home in Perry. (Source: WOIO)

A 4-year-old girl in Perry Township made a phone call that may have saved her grandmother's life.

Aribella Wetrich was at home with her grandmother, Mary Wetrich, on the afternoon of March 16.

Just before 2 P.M., Mary began experiencing symptoms linked with strokes.

She couldn't speak. Aribella could, though, and she knew exactly what to do. The little girl picked up the phone and called 911.

For seven minutes, Aribella spoke to 911 dispatchers, telling them in detail about what was happening at her home.

She explained that her grandmother "had some pain in her head," and told them it was red.

When the emergency dispatcher asked if there were dogs in the home that could distract first responders, Aribella followed instructions to put them in another room and shut the door.

At the end of the call, the dispatcher tells Aribella, "you did a really good job." The call ends with the sound of help arriving and Aribella saying she'll answer the door.

Three weeks later, Mary Wetrich says she's relieved she taught Aribella what to do in case of an emergency. She listened to the 911 call, and says she wasn't aware at the time how calm and in control Aribella was.

She wasn't the only one impressed. Perry Township trustees honored Aribella with a commendation. In now hangs on her wall, and her mother, Loni Wetrich, says Aribella will take guests by the hand and show them what she calls her "award."

"I never expected the attention it's been getting, so it's pretty exciting." said Mary Wetrich. "She still doesn't comprehend the seriousness of what has all happened, but she's still my angel."

