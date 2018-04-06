Avon Lake bald eagles building a family in Redwood Elementary schoolyard

Redwood Elementary School has turned into a bit of a nature preserve now that a pair of adult bald eagles have built a nest in the schoolyard.

And on Friday, students were greeted to a new addition as an eaglet hatched in the nest.

Good news is, a second eaglet is trying to break out of its shell.

Visit the Avon Lake Bald Eagles Nest Facebook page for the latest updates!

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.