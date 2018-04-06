Willoughby driver glances at phone then slams into tree

A 23-year--old woman's afternoon cruise screeched to a halt when she hit and knocked over a tree on Monday.

According to Willoughby Hills police, the woman glanced at her phone before slamming into the tree.

The driver will be OK, but police took the opportunity to remind residents the consequences of distracted driving.

