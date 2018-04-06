Valpak giving away cash, no strings attached, to boost its following

Could you use an extra hundred bucks?

Everyone could, and you don’t have to do much to get it.

Starting next week, that extra hundred may be sitting in your mailbox.

You've probably seen the Valpak blue envelope in your mailbox a time or two.

If you’ve checked it out it’s loaded with coupons for local businesses, and starting this month -- for some lucky people -- it will also come with that $100 bonus tucked inside.

Lynn Yopko, a partner in the Northeast Ohio Valpak franchise, wants you to look through those coupons, “Make sure you’re looking through it because you’re going to find in there a little wrap that says you’re a winner and when you open that wrap there’s a $100 check.”

According to their research, open and look through the Valpak mailer, but with cash at stake we wanted to make sure you don't miss out on your chance for easy money.

So the question is: what's the hook?

Yopko says, “There's no hook and that’s the best part about it.”

It’s as simple as it sounds, according to Yopko, “There is no info to fill out, they don’t have to e-mail or call anyone, they don’t even have to give their name, they just take the check to the bank and cash it.”

Valpak will run the promotion every month for the rest of the year.

