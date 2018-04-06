Join Shelby Miller as she trains for the Cleveland Marathon: Week 6

Week six means I'm officially halfway through Cleveland Marathon training!

This week has been a down week in the training cycle, which means mileage is lower and I have more rest days (yay!)

In the past, I would've skipped the rest and kept training just as hard. This time, I'm taking advantage of the recovery days because I realize how important they are to becoming the best athlete I can be.

I did a bit of research about the importance of lower impact training weeks. Many doctors say down weeks help runners avoid injury, fatigue and overtraining. They also help boost recovery.

Halfway through Cleveland half marathon training! ? It’s a down week, so I did an easy 3 miles on this #fitnessFriday followed by weights ???? pic.twitter.com/WBNur9e06j — Shelby Miller (@ShelbyMillerCBS) April 6, 2018

Last week's long run was 8 miles, which I finally did outside! Whereas this week's long run is only a 5K. Next week the mileage cranks back up to 9 miles (which is so close to the 13.1 I'll have to do on race day!)

There are so many races you can take part in for the Cleveland Marathon Series and there's still time to sign up! Use promo code "SMILLER10" for 10 percent off any entry fees. The code is good for all distances and can be used multiple times for multiple entries.

I love connecting with you on social media! To keep up with my day-to-day training, please give me a follow on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.