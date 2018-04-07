Fatal car crash in Akron overnight under investigation

The Akron Fire Department confirms that one person is dead and two others injured in a multi-vehicle crash overnight Saturday.

The accident happened about 1:30 a.m. Saturday at the ramp of North Howard and Main Streets.

Firefighters had to rescue three people who were trapped in the wreckage of the vehicles.

One of the victims was pronounced dead at the scene and two others were taken to nearby hospitals.

The cause of the accident remains under investigation.

