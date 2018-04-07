Sea of Blue rally brings hundreds to downtown Cleveland

Police officers were celebrated in downtown Cleveland Saturday as hundreds of supporters showed up for a rally.

The rally was organized by the group called "Sea of Blue" and it was held in Public Square with the theme of "enough is enough".

"Sea of Blue" first organized back in 2014 as a community group who held a rally during the tension between neighbors and the police after the deadly police shooting of 12 year-old Tamir Rice.

The group now says they are focused on bringing the community together through various projects and they say they fully support and back the police.

At the rally, many family members of police officers spoke about what it was like to have their mother, father, son or daughter out on the front lines of violence and crime every day.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.



